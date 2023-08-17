M*A*S*H Still Holds A TV History Record 40 Years After It Ended

Of all the popular older shows, "M*A*S*H" is probably the hardest for modern viewers to wrap their heads around. Not only did it go on for eight years longer than the war it was based on, but its finale was watched live by 106 million viewers, or over 60% of all American households. Considering that the recent series finale of "Succession" only brought in an estimated 2.9 million live viewers, this number seems almost impossibly high. Some other huge finales were "Cheers" in 1993 with 84 million viewers, "Seinfeld" in 1998 with 76 million, and "Friends" in 2004 with 66 million.

Of those shows, "M*A*S*H" seems to have stuck around the least in the public consciousness. Everyone still loves Ted Danson, "Friends" had a big resurgence in popularity in 2019, and Netflix bought Seinfeld for $500 million in 2021. While "M*A*S*H" is still referenced a decent amount in pop culture, it sure doesn't seem like Netflix would ever spend $500 million to buy the rights to it any time soon. Maybe it's just because "M*A*S*H," while always a comedy, went to darker places and took itself more seriously than most of the other top shows on the list. "M*A*S*H" can come across as preachy or sappy to modern viewers, whereas a show like "Seinfeld" had zero potentially contentious messages to preach, nor any strong emotions to be sappy about.

Of course, the show's finale ratings aren't just surprising because of how little "M*A*S*H" is talked about now; it's surprising because of how large those ratings are for something that's not the Super Bowl or a presidential debate. Why aren't any scripted shows today pulling in ratings this big?