A Lot Of Trust Went Into One Of The Best Episodes Of M*A*S*H

Recently, more than half a century after its premiere, FOX released a retrospective special about the storied anti-war sitcom "M*A*S*H" that included rare and previously unseen interviews with the show's cast and crew. When they weren't reminiscing about their characters and opening up about cast changes over the years, former members of the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital discussed episodes of the show that broke the TV mold, pushing the medium beyond its established boundaries and yanking on viewers' heartstrings in unexpected ways.

Among the spotlighted episodes in "M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television" was "The Interview," the season 4 finale that saw the show briefly take the form of a black-and-white war documentary. The late writer and executive producer Burt Metcalfe said the experiment took inspiration from Edward R. Murrow's 1950s newsreel show "See It Now," which included interviews in Korea during the war. "We'd always had a notion of doing a show like that," he said in footage included in the new special. "The Interview" isn't just a format break for the series, but a tonal one as well: free from the comedic rhythms of a laugh-track sitcom world, the characters in "M*A*S*H" are able to speak seriously at length, in some cases for the first time.