How M*A*S*H's Alan Alda Pushed For The Series To Be More Than A Comedy

For one of television history's most beloved sitcoms, "M*A*S*H" was always walking a tight line. Premiering in 1972, it would go on for 11 years, depicting with raunchy humor and deep pathos the plights of a mobile surgical hospital on the frontlines of the Korean War. Early on, the show adopted the anarchic, bawdy comedic sensibility of the books by Richard Hooker (pseudonym for H. Richard Hornberger) and their 1970 Robert Altman film adaptation. But as with most long-running television shows, things change.

"M*A*S*H" was only nominally about the Korean War. It was hardly concerned with period-accurate detail (as plenty of the hairstyles demonstrate) and characters like series lead Hawkeye (Alan Alda) felt entirely out of time to begin with. Hawkeye's sense of humor was like the Marx Brothers, only translated to the then-current war in Vietnam. Korea existed in dialogue and major plotlines, but the feelings the show evoked were directly in conversation with contemporaneous issues.

Part of the reason the show was as groundbreaking as it was was its pure willingness to face those issues head-on. Sexuality in the form of the many, many extramarital affairs characters got into on the front, or even queer issues, could be discussed. And the ever-lingering threat of the war hung just alongside the shenanigans of Hawkeye and Trapper (Wayne Rogers), Radar (Gary Burghoff), or B.J. (Mike Farrell).

Alan Alda was actually one reason the show resisted the easy comedy of life during wartime. In many ways, he became the face of the show at its "most preachy," as some critics claimed of the show's later years. But his influence gave the series some of its unforgettable dramatic moments.