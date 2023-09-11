The Transitional M*A*S*H Episode That Had Network Executives Steaming

It's easy to take the television version of "M*A*S*H" for granted. Based on Robert Altman's raucous New Hollywood comedy, the series gracefully sanded down the film's problematic edges and presented a more bracingly humanistic view of combat medical personnel struggling to maintain their sanity while watching one young man after another die on their operating tables. But once the show became a Nielsen ratings juggernaut and entered syndication, it was unavoidably consumed as couch potato comfort food just like every other hit sitcom. It was a first-rate homework diversion. College kids devised drinking games around it.

And yet while most episodes of "M*A*S*H" were strictly laugh riots, the writers, led at the outset by the great Larry Gelbart (who departed the series after Season 4), never lost sight of the war in which the show was set (nor the ongoing war it was often commenting on). This wasn't "Hogan's Heroes." These characters had lives and families back home to which they were desperate to return, and the cumulative effect of seeing so many of their peers make that return trip in a flag-draped coffin took its toll. Every now and then "M*A*S*H" reminded us of this, which is why critics and audiences loved it, and, at least during the first season, network executives loathed it.

There would be clashes between the creatives and the suits throughout the series run, but one of the most crucial battles was fought early on when the show was at its most vulnerable.