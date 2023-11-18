Why The Creator Of M*A*S*H Chose To Walk Away From His Own Show

At the conclusion of its fourth season in 1976, "M*A*S*H" finished a disappointing fourteenth in the Nielsen ratings, a sizable step down from ranking fourth and fifth in the two years prior. It wasn't the show's fault. The series was still one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms on television; it earned eight Primetime Emmy awards for that season and won two. The reason for the ratings slip was some puzzling time slot shuffling by CBS, which moved "M*A*S*H" from its Tuesday perch to Friday, a notoriously off night for TV viewing. When the series' audience precipitously declined, the network moved it back to Tuesday halfway through the season, where it quickly recovered. All, it appeared, was well with the 4077th.

Except it wasn't, at least not with series creator Larry Gelbart. The veteran TV comedy writer was getting sick of the medium and feeling hemmed in by his hit series. It had been 14 years since he co-wrote the Broadway musical smash "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and he was frustrated that he hadn't been able to build on that success. Though he'd won an Emmy in 1974 for Outstanding Comedy Series, he was concerned that he was becoming Larry "M*A*S*H" Gelbart. So he shocked the network, his cast and his crew and walked away.