The One Aspect Of M*A*S*H That Writer Larry Gelbart Felt 'Cheapened' The Show

Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" is an uproariously funny anti-war masterpiece on par with the Marx Brothers' "Duck Soup." Set at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War in 1951, but released to theaters in 1970, Altman's movie was unmistakably commenting on the ongoing meat grinder that was the Vietnam War. One second you're howling at the decidedly un-PC antics of Army surgeons Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce (Donald Sutherland) and "Trapper" John McIntyre (Elliott Gould), and the next you're cringing as blood spurts from the wounded soldiers they're endeavoring to save.

This sui generis classic did not feel like grist for a TV sitcom spinoff (à la "The Odd Couple" or "Please Don't Eat the Daisies"), but somehow series creator Larry Gelbart was able to strike an authentic, network-friendly balance between the rebellious behavior of Hawkeye and company, and the soul-deadening savagery of war. The CBS series aired for 11 years, seven years longer than the conflict in which it was set, and is as watchable today as it was when it signed off in 1983. It was an at times painfully sincere show, and, given that it premiered three years before the end of the Vietnam War, Gelbart wanted it to stand out from other sitcoms of the era.

The show was such a ratings success that CBS was inclined to let Gelbart have his way. But the network insisted on one obligatory convention: "M*A*S*H" had to have a laugh track. Gelbart had no choice but to accept this, but he did so begrudgingly.