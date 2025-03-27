The Pitt Season 2 Is On The Way, With A Promise That's Music To Our Ears

Clearly, "The Pitt" checks a lot of boxes. It's well made, brilliantly acted by Noah Wyle and his co-stars, and paced beautifully. Plus, it's one of the most accurate depictions of emergency rooms and the medical field in general that's been on TV since, well, "ER." That and, like I said, it's a classic procedural. In fact, Casey Bloys told Josef Adalian he actually reworked the way the show was released to make it more accessible to viewers and, potentially, even make it a new form of "appointment TV." HBO is no stranger to that term; when "Game of Thrones" and "Succession" had the coveted 9 P.M. Sunday slot on the premium network, viewers tuned in live in huge numbers to see the latest episodes. Bloys' goal, then, was to ensure that a Max show could get that same treatment.

"When I started with the Max platform, I said, 'Why are we releasing shows at midnight?' and I got some answer like, 'Well, when we report the numbers, you want as much data from the night before as possible, blah, blah, blah ...'" Bloys explained. "It didn't make a lot of sense. People like appointment television. Now look, the majority of the people watching 'The Pitt' or 'The White Lotus' will watch [on] premiere night. But I do think there is something significant about having a day and time for release. We've all gotten a bit more savvy about how and when people are watching on streaming and how to measure that. So, I believe in releasing shows on a Thursday night or Sunday night."

Adalian smartly followed that up by asking if other Max exclusives like "Hacks" will also get the 9 P.M. treatment — according to Bloys, they will — and if more of the streamer's originals will similarly get previews at the end of each episode. "I just believe that, when we release weekly, it's a nice way to give audiences something to look forward to," Bloys remarked.

"The Pitt" does, in fact, drop at 9 P.M. EST on Thursdays on Max.