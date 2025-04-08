We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's an unexpected sensation in the realm of television in 2025, it's Max's medical drama "The Pitt." Starring "ER" alum Noah Wyle, the series has become a massive hit for the streaming service. Though not actually an "ER" spin-off, "The Pitt" is bringing that vibe to modern viewers. Aside from Wyle, the real-time medical drama also stars Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, which has made her known to a much wider audience. However, before her turn as a TV doctor, she had a pretty big career as a scream queen.

Dourif, the daughter of Brad Dourif, best known as the voice of Chucky in the "Child's Play" franchise, got into the family business as a young adult. She would go on to star in "Curse of Chucky" and "Cult of Chucky," in addition to working on Syfy's "Chucky" TV show. Dourif and her dad actually united on a recent episode of "The Pitt" as well. But Dourif's horror career isn't just limited to killer dolls. She also appeared as a villain in the 2020 TV adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand" for Paramount+.

"The Stand" is widely considered one of the essential Stephen King novels, having been initially published in 1978. The post-apocalyptic tale has been adapted for the screen several times since then, with Paramount+ having put together a star-studded miniseries that premiered on the streaming service in 2020. The show's cast was led by Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård (among others), but Dourif had a unique part to play in the proceedings, allowing her to put a new twist on a villain from the original book.

