A Horror Legend Is Joining Max's The Pitt (And It's Perfect Casting)
There's an awful lot of hospital horror happening in Max's new medical drama "The Pitt," so it only makes sense that a horror legend is joining the incredible ensemble cast. "The Pitt" follows the emergency room team of a fictional Pittsburgh hospital in near real-time, with each episode of the show serving as one hour in the season's single, obscenely chaotic day. (If that sounds an awful lot like the classic NBC drama "ER," you're not wrong and it's, uh, complicated.)
In the first season thus far, the team under senior attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) have already handled their fair share of trauma and death before a mass shooting event at a nearby music festival takes the already stretched-thin doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to their very limits. "The Pitt" episode 13 saw Wyle give a career-best performance in the center of it all, delivering human pathos amidst all of the nightmarish bloodshed as he tries to help his stepson deal with unimaginable tragedy. Parenting seems to be a theme, as Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif) is also trying to protect her child, who ended up at the hospital with his father (her ex-husband) before the mass shooting began. Desperate to keep him away from the horrors but unable to leave, she calls her parents for help.
It looks like Cassie's father will be played by none other than Dourif's own real-life father, actor Brad Dourif, who is best known in horror circles for playing Charles Lee Ray/the voice of Chucky in the "Child's Play" franchise. In a press photo for the series we can see the two of them together in the hospital, hopefully on their way to get her son Harrison (Henry Samiri) somewhere safe and less likely to traumatize him for life.
Brad Dourif is joining The Pitt in a pretty perfect role
While it's possible that Brad Dourif is playing some other, random character, it's pretty safe to assume that he's playing Cassie's father. She had previously called him to get him to come pick up Harrison, who was at the hospital after her ex injured himself in a skateboard accident. (Not only that, but Dourif is pretty much retired from acting and may have done this just as a chance to spend time with his kid.) In the press photo (above), it looks like Dr. McKay is explaining something to the elder Dourif as they walk through the hospital. She's still covered in blood and they're probably in a hurry, as the mass trauma event is ongoing.
This isn't the first time father and daughter have starred on a television series together, as Fiona portrayed a younger version of Charles Lee Ray on the "Chucky" television series, in which her father reprised his role as the voice of the Good Guy doll with the world's worst attitude. This time at least they get a chance to actually interact onscreen, and with a little less blood. We'll have to wait and see what happens next for the characters as the season finishes out, but with the news that "The Pitt" season 2 is on the way, maybe we'll get to see even more double Dourif goodness in the future!