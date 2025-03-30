A Horror Legend Is Joining Max's The Pitt (And It's Perfect Casting)

There's an awful lot of hospital horror happening in Max's new medical drama "The Pitt," so it only makes sense that a horror legend is joining the incredible ensemble cast. "The Pitt" follows the emergency room team of a fictional Pittsburgh hospital in near real-time, with each episode of the show serving as one hour in the season's single, obscenely chaotic day. (If that sounds an awful lot like the classic NBC drama "ER," you're not wrong and it's, uh, complicated.)

In the first season thus far, the team under senior attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) have already handled their fair share of trauma and death before a mass shooting event at a nearby music festival takes the already stretched-thin doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to their very limits. "The Pitt" episode 13 saw Wyle give a career-best performance in the center of it all, delivering human pathos amidst all of the nightmarish bloodshed as he tries to help his stepson deal with unimaginable tragedy. Parenting seems to be a theme, as Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif) is also trying to protect her child, who ended up at the hospital with his father (her ex-husband) before the mass shooting began. Desperate to keep him away from the horrors but unable to leave, she calls her parents for help.

It looks like Cassie's father will be played by none other than Dourif's own real-life father, actor Brad Dourif, who is best known in horror circles for playing Charles Lee Ray/the voice of Chucky in the "Child's Play" franchise. In a press photo for the series we can see the two of them together in the hospital, hopefully on their way to get her son Harrison (Henry Samiri) somewhere safe and less likely to traumatize him for life.