Horror Legend Brad Dourif Has Retired From Acting – With One Exception

Since earning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination upon making his film debut in Miloš Forman's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," Brad Dourif has been one of cinema's most distinctive character actors. He was utterly heartbreaking as the painfully shy Billy Bibbit in Forman's film, but thereafter he specialized in more unsettling types. Need someone to play a character who's a little creepy, squirrelly, or just flat-out weird? Dourif will likely be at or near the top of your list.

Onscreen, Dourif is probably best known to most moviegoers as the scheming Grima Wormtongue in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies, but he's made, shall we say, quite a killing as the voice of the stab-happy doll Chucky in the "Child's Play" films and, currently, the "Chucky" television series on SyFy and the USA Network.

Like so many great character actors, we've taken Dourif for granted over the years. So it's a bummer to learn that, according to a recent interview with JoBlo, the 74-year-old legend has decided to retire. But don't get too downhearted. Dourif might not be accepting new roles, but there's one part he won't be abandoning anytime soon.