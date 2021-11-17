Chucky Is A Family Affair For Fiona Dourif [Interview]

Oh, totally. And I guess on that note as well, in episode 5, you have the scene where you go from being Charles Lee Ray and then dropping to the floor and now you're back to Nica. Like, what kind of headspace do you have to be in to pull that off?

Well, first of all, I feel so lucky to be able to get paid to have my imagination lock that down of what it would be like to have your soul leave your body from the top of your head and drip out through your toes and then collapse. It's all these fun themes to think about. I feel just insanely lucky. I keep saying that, but it's really true. I gave myself permission to sort of make my rendition of Chucky my own. I felt like I'm close enough to my dad and our genetics are close enough that there was going to be enough of that original character coming through. If I sort of leave that aside and decide who he is and how he works for me.

It's a really fun character to play, and here's why — because nobody is freer than Charles [Lee Ray]. I mean, I think he's terrified of oblivion, but beyond that, he is confident and capable of anything and so powerful and having so much fun and so f***ing free. And so living to the limits that one can live. And it's just a really fun way to walk around the world, even if it involves murdering people.