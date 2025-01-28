The 5 Stephen King Books You Should Read First

There are many different "types" of Stephen King stories. There's the type where the main character is trapped in a specific place the entire time ("Misery," "Gerald's Game," "Cujo"), and there's the type where the main character is a writer, often seen as King's self-insert of sorts. "The Shining" mixes these types, while also serving as a good idea of King's style in the '70s when his career was starting.

Why wouldn't I go with "Carrie or "'Salem's Lot," King's first two books? I nearly did, but what sets "The Shining" apart is the sheer depth of its main character, Jack Torrance, who is simply on another level compared to Carrie White or (especially) boring Ben Mears. Nearly 50 years later, it's still debatable if King has ever outdone himself with the complexity of Torrance, a character whose gradual descent into insanity is far more riveting (and heartbreaking) than how the Kubrick film would later depict it. (By the way, don't worry if you've seen the movie first; the book's so different that it'll still hold plenty of surprises.)

Stephen King himself describes this book as a "crossroads" novel for him in the introduction to the 2001 edition. It's the novel where he had the opportunity to keep things simple and make the book about a haunted hotel, but he chose to make the line between the psychological and supernatural a lot blurrier, and a lot more interesting.

"If I had been less well-fixed financially, I might well have opted for choice number one," King wrote, "But my first two books, 'Carrie' and ”Salem's Lot,' had been successful, and we Kings were doing okay in that regard. And I didn't want to settle for less when I sensed I could up the book's emotional ante considerably by making Jack Torrance a real character instead of just the Overlook's boogeyman."