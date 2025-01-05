The Stephen King Book Worth Thousands That May Be Hiding In Your Bookcase

People who really want to read "Rage" are going to find ways to do so, but removing it from sale hopefully helps keep it from more impressionable young minds who haven't already heard of King's most infamous work. I first read it as part of the also out-of-print U.S. edition of "The Bachman Books," which contains "Rage," "The Long Walk," "Roadwork," and "The Running Man," and it's a deeply discomforting story that honestly sympathizes a bit too much with its killer protagonist. Few other King stories come close in their dealings with real-world horrors except maybe the novella "Apt Pupil," which is also exceptionally disturbing. "The Bachman Books" are still available now, but "Rage" is no longer included.

Copies of the original run of "The Bachman Books" are significantly cheaper because so many more were printed, but the most expensive copies of "Rage" are 1977 first-edition mass-market paperbacks in good condition. It seems like an odd thing to spend thousands of dollars on, but hey, Stephen King fans are intense.

What's really unfortunate is that school shootings have become so commonplace that there are numerous examples of other creative works being changed or pulled from air/shelves in the wake of yet another act of violence. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" shelved episodes because of the Columbine school shooting in 1999, "Bones" pulled an episode because of the shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007, and "Stranger Things" had to add a warning to their season 4 premiere following the Uvalde school shooting in 2022. Many things have changed since King published "Rage" in 1977, and tragically, school shootings have increased exponentially.