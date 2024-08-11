The Bones Episode That Got Pulled After A Real School Shooting

Throughout its 12-season run, Hart Hanson's "Bones" acquired a reputation for basing its bizarre plot lines on astonishingly real events. For the investigative crew at the Jeffersonian Institution, the stranger (and, quite often, the grislier) the better.

"Bones" did, however, have a threshold. Obviously, being a network series, it could only go push so far with the blood and guts (though, to be fair, it pushed about as far and as hard as any network show of its era). Also holding Hanson and his writers back just a tad was the audience's goodwill. Though people loved "Bones" for its gallows sense of humor and gory spectacle, they were just as enamored of the characters. From the central relationship between Emily Deschanel's Bones and David Boreanaz's Seely Booth to the camaraderie and romances shared by their deep bench of subordinates, the show treated its dedicated fan base as part of an endearingly twisted family. So, while viewers were always on guard (if not positively giddy) for stomach-turning crime scenes, they weren't necessarily looking for the ripped-from-the-headlines sensationalism of "Law & Order" and its ilk.

Hence, if real life threatened to sour viewers' enjoyment of the latest "Bones" episode, Hanson and the network weren't opposed to shuffling the order around to keep from troubling fans. Because some tragedies are simply too excruciating to bear in the moment.

And this is how a season 2 episode got delayed until season 3.