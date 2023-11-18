A Scene From Bones' Pilot Was Plucked Right From Real Life

As fun as it is to watch Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), and the rest of the "Bones" gang fend off serial killers and other assorted dangers on a weekly basis, doing that in real life would be incredibly stressful.

Thankfully, forensic anthropology tends to be a much quieter and more mundane profession than Hart Hanson's procedural might lead you to assume — one that requires you to spend countless hours collecting human remains that can no longer be readily identified and then spend even more time analyzing them in a lab. (Suffice it to say, having to hang around crime scenes and mass graves for a living is stressful enough without having to worry about the perpetrators hunting you down.) But just because "Bones" is a fictionalized take on this vocation doesn't mean it avoids directly lifting from real life every now and then.

Speaking at a 2007 Q&A with other members of the "Bones" cast and crew (via IGN), Hanson admitted that he wasn't even interested in making a show about forensics until he learned about the exploits of the real-life forensic anthropologist, professor, and novelist Kathy Reichs. It was Dr. Reichs who created the Temperance "Bones" Brennan character in the first place, drawing in part from her own personal experiences in the area of forensics. Interestingly, however, Hanson clarified that his show isn't actually based on Reichs' "Bones" novels so much as Reichs herself, and even (occasionally) incorporates specific incidents from her life.