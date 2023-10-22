Bones' Season 12 Lab Explosion Happened Because Of A Promise Made Back In Season 1

Every TV show aspires to go out with a bang, though few take that directive quite as literally as "Bones" did.

After 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes, the adventures of devotedly logical forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and the Mulder to her Scully, FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), came to an explosive conclusion in the show's final two episodes, "The Day in the Life" and "The End in the End." Along with all the scenes of characters making life-changing decisions and reminiscing (like you'd expect any time a cherished long-running series comes to an end), the two-parter naturally also saw the series' heroes squaring off against the season's Big Bad one last time: serial killer Mark Kovic (Gerardo Celasco).

Obviously, the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab team and their allies triumphed in the end ("Bones" was never the kind of show that would've wrapped up on a bummer note), though not before their home base was blown to smithereens. Navigating the rubble was as hazardous for the show's characters as it was for the actors playing them, including the one who, as it turned out, had proposed the idea of destroying the heroes' headquarters all the way back in season 1. As creator Hart Hanson revealed to Deadline on the day the finale aired in 2017: