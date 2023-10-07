A Bones Reboot Could Happen (But It's Complicated)

In an era when Netflix and other streamers have a hard time keeping a show alive for just a few seasons, what "Bones" accomplished feels downright alien to consider. The show ran for a wildly impressive 12 seasons from 2005 to 2017, airing a whopping total of 246 episodes. It was a big hit for Fox in its day, and it has since been a mainstay on streaming, particularly on Hulu. If revival talks get serious, could Fox and Disney come to the table to sort this all out?

If the desire were truly there, it certainly seems doable. Fox settled a lawsuit regarding profit participation involving Deschanel, Boreanaz, executive producer Barry Josephson, and author Kathy Reichs back in 2019. With the money sorted out and, presumably, water under the bridge, one imagines the key creatives would be happy to come to the table to bring back "Bones." But it would seem to make more sense as a Hulu revival, rather than something that would be broadcast on Fox. Someone might be left out in the cold, and that's exactly what Hanson is getting at. It's complicated.

But if someone wanted it to happen badly enough, things can be ironed out. Maybe they could work out a deal where "Bones" exists on two platforms. Maybe Fox pays Disney to let it happen, or vice versa. Either way, with the recent success of "Suits" on Netflix, it feels like other long-running traditional TV shows are going to be looked at as potential goldmines. So don't rule out a reunion between Temperance "Bones" Brennan and Seeley Booth just yet.

"Bones" is currently streaming on Hulu.