Filming Bones' Finale Had The Cast In Some Very Dangerous Conditions

Apparently the cast and crew of "Bones" have never heard the phrase, "Save the best for last," given the hardships everyone had to endure to bring the series to the finish line in the finale. Titled "The End in the End," the final episode gave both David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel a destroyed lab to contend with, along with a plethora of dangerous obstacles and hazardous conditions. In order to make the set look and feel as realistic as possible, that apparently meant going the extra mile to make what looked like hell on earth on the small screen into an actual hell on earth during production. The dirt, soot, and debris may have added another level of immersion for fans at home, but at least some of the pained expressions on Boreanaz and Deschanel's faces were perfectly authentic.

In the TV Insider interview, both stars went on to describe the working conditions they had to deal with. According to Boreanaz, "It was physically demanding because the lab was destroyed. It wasn't a very healthy area to work in." That, as it turns out, was putting it mildly. Deschanel chimed in to add a nasty little detail:

"We all were coughing up black stuff for days. I had my kids on set and I was like, 'Uhhh, you should go back.'"

As fraught as it was, the destruction of the lab held great symbolic meaning for the end of "Bones." Deschanel admitted that "It was easier to say goodbye" since the set they had spent countless hours on throughout the years was now a smoldering wreck. Fans, as it turns out, weren't the only ones struggling to accept the inevitable. Luckily, "Bones" is now streaming on Hulu — with perhaps some hope for a revival, hypothetically.