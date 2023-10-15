Why Bones Was Canceled And Why We Should Blame Fox

You're no doubt familiar with the proverb, "The more things change, the more they stay the same." Well, that also extends to the way TV shows live and die.

For years now, streamers like Netflix have abruptly released shows with little to no promotion and then canceled them just as swiftly when they (miraculously!) fail to attract an audience. Or, if not that, they cut down a series still very much in the prime of its life for reasons that only their all-mighty algorithms can fathom. Sometimes they come back from the dead (like "Warrior Nun") or they find a new home (as "Star Trek: Prodigy" did), but otherwise, these shows tend to stay deader than a doornail.

These companies' goal, you see, is not to create sustainable hits; it's to inflate their value in the eyes of their shareholders. This problem isn't unique to streaming, either. Back in the aughts, Fox developed a reputation for intentionally dooming shows (be it by airing their episodes out of order, banishing them to time slots that tend to draw low ratings, or both), then sending them to the chopping block as soon as they inevitably dropped in ratings. Most of the time, these shows would end up vanishing into the void, much like the various titles streamers have been purging from their platforms of late. In rare cases, however, they would go on to become cult hits thanks to physical media, as "Firefly" and "Wonderfalls" did.

This brings us to "Bones." Hart Hanson's procedural dramedy was the rare case in the 2000s of a series being set up to fail by Fox, only to survive and even thrive for a shockingly long time (12 seasons total!). In the end, though, not even "Bones" could evade the bloodied blade of Fox's axe forever.