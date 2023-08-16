Netflix's Warrior Nun Is Coming Back From The Dead As A Movie Trilogy

A fan campaign to save a Netflix show actually worked: according to The Hollywood Reporter, the previously canceled 2020 series "Warrior Nun" is set to be resurrected with three feature films. This news comes just weeks after series creator Simon Barry teased some type of return for the fantasy story, though THR reports that he noted it won't come from Netflix. "Warrior Nun" follows a young woman who wakes up after dying with new abilities that land her in the middle of an ongoing battle between heaven and hell. In a new video posted to the website Warrior Nun Saved, executive producer Dean English noted that the trilogy could also launch a "Warrior Nun" universe, which he says "could expand into film and TV series following characters that we already know."

The show's second season, released in 2022, was thought to be the last, but as with many a show that's ended too soon at the hands of the major streamer, "Warrior Nun" became subject to a passionate ongoing fan campaign after its premature cancelation. Fans dug the show's action, mythology, and queer romance (an element that seems increasingly common among canceled TV shows), and as Looper's Mike Bedard succinctly put it in a piece about why the show deserves a return, "The 'Warrior Nun' fanbase is loud." All that noise finally paid off in July 2023, when Barry tweeted, "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts -#WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine."