Star Trek: Prodigy Rescued By Netflix Following Unceremonious Paramount+ Cancelation

On June 23, 2023, Paramount announced that it was going to remove several shows from its streaming service Paramount+ and cancel its animated Nickelodeon series "Star Trek: Prodigy" after the conclusion of its second season, due out in 2024. This announcement incurred the ire of Trekkies everywhere, as "Prodigy" would be left wholly unavailable to anyone who hadn't purchased a Blu-ray or DVD of the series. For a few days after the announcement, hard copies of "Star Trek: Prodigy" were in short supply, as panicked media collectors wanted to get their hands on a "Star Trek" show before it was seemingly erased from history completely.

A recent press release, however, has revealed a reprieve. Netflix has announced that it will be handling the presentation of "Star Trek: Prodigy" going forward.

Many Trekkies, knowing the value of the franchise, were a little baffled as to why Paramount would be so hasty to drop a "Star Trek" show, even if it was the least talked-about in a recent spate of new "Star Trek" series. "Prodigy," many felt, deserved to be treated more kindly than an abrupt cancelation and complete erasure from the Paramount streaming archive. Netflix, however, seems to have seen the value in "Prodigy" and will continue its legacy, even as Paramount flounders.

This is mere postulation, but the cancelation of "Prodigy" likely had a lot to do with the glut-forward streaming model that is designed to increase company value rather than attract viewers. Companies debut new shows to impress shareholders and don't care if audiences actually watch them. This model leaves beloved shows in the corporate dust. Happily, another company was savvy enough to recognize that "Prodigy" had an audience.