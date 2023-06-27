Prodigy's Cancellation Signals A Shrinking Of The Star Trek Franchise

For a few years, it seemed that CBS All Access, aka Paramount+, was putting all its eggs in one of two baskets: "Star Trek" or "SpongeBob SquarePants."

It was 2017, and the streaming service debuted with the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new "Star Trek" TV show since the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. Over the next few years, multiple other Trek shows would be heartily scooped onto the service, providing a gluttony of programming.

Firstly, to keep viewers hooked on their streaming service, Paramount debuted "Short Treks." Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Patrick Stewart would be returning to the franchise with "Star Trek: Picard." Two animated shows started up: "Star Trek: Lower Decks" was a slightly more raunchy show for an older audience, while "Star Trek: Prodigy" debuted on Nickelodeon, aiming for a younger audience. Finally, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" spun off of "Discovery," and featured many legacy characters. A Trek spy series, "Section 31" was announced. No fewer than six shows seemed to be on the air simultaneously. That's a lotta trekkin'.

It was announced on June 23, 2023, however, that Paramount+ had canceled "Star Trek: Prodigy." Additionally — and very frustratingly — the series would be pulled from the service altogether. The cancelation of such a high-profile franchise product was likely done for tax write-off purposes. The show's second season will be completed, but another service will run it.

The ending of "Prodigy," however, is not the only recent end in the "Star Trek" world. Indeed, so much about Trek has been canceled, has ended, or has transformed, that audiences are likely witnessing an active contraction of the "Star Trek" universe. The salad days are over. It's time to get austere.