Star Trek: Prodigy's Kate Mulgrew On Playing Two Versions Of Janeway [Exclusive Interview]

On "Star Trek: Prodigy," which returns for the second half of its first season later this month, actress Kate Mulgrew plays two roles.

"Prodigy," to offer a brief rundown, is about a small group of teenagers who live far enough away from the known "Star Trek" universe that they have never heard of Starfleet or the Federation. Fleeing a wicked Emperor Palpatine type, the teens stumble upon an abandoned Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. Luckily for them, the ship is equipped with an emergency command hologram that has been programmed to look like the celebrated Captain Janeway (Mulgrew). Hologram Janeway instructs the central cast how to operate the ship, but, more importantly, she teaches them the power of Federation principles. Over the course of the show's first season, the teens eventually form an ersatz crew and learn to work together. For much of the show, audiences didn't know where or when "Prodigy" fit into the larger "Star Trek" universe.

Halfway through the show's first season, however, it was revealed that the real Janeway, now a Vice Admiral, was still alive and searching for the U.S.S. Protostar, placing the events of "Prodigy" shortly after "Star Trek: Nemesis" and more or less concurrent with "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Vice Admiral Janeway is determined and even a little bitter. Hologram Janeway, meanwhile, has adapted to become warmer and more understanding of her teenage charges. Vice Admiral Janeway wants the thieves of the Protostar arrested. Hologram Janeway wants to know all about their adventures and to keep them safe. Mulgrew plays both roles.

Recently, /Film interviewed Mulgrew to ask about her two roles, about her short-lived 1979 detective series "Mrs. Columbo," and why she, unlike so many of her "Star Trek" co-stars, never took to directing.