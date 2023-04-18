Star Trek Movie Section 31 Will Star Michelle Yeoh

It's been a long time coming, but after years of rumors and false starts, one of the most highly-demanded "Star Trek" spinoffs is now set to become a reality ... but not quite as fans originally expected it.

Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou has long been the subject of reports that Paramount would be moving forward with a spin-off series focused on Section 31, the dark side of Starfleet dedicated to black ops and other morally dubious ventures that the shining light of exploration and pacifism could never be publicly involved with. Throughout the course of the "Star Trek: Discovery" streaming series, interest in a Georgiou-centric standalone show grew louder and louder, to the point that news first broke back in 2018 that the studio was, in fact, moving forward with the spin-off. Despite a subsequent update the next year, it eventually became clear that the project wasn't exactly a priority anymore.

All that has finally changed as Paramount+ has announced a "special original movie event" titled "Star Trek: Section 31" that will feature Yeoh reprising her role as Georgiou. Production is slated to begin later in 2023 and the official logline is as follows: "In 'Star Trek: Section 31,' Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past."

The straight-to-streaming movie, a first for this franchise, will be written by Craig Sweeny ("Star Trek: Discovery"), directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, a "Trek" directing veteran on "Short Treks" and "Discovery," and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.