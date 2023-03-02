Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Will End The Series, Will Premiere In 2024

No series or Starfleet mission can last forever, and one show's time has come. According to Variety, "Star Trek: Discovery" will end with the upcoming fifth season. Additionally, the series was supposed to debut later this year but has been pushed to an early 2024 release. Variety's sources indicate that filming is mostly complete on season 5, but additional shooting has yet to take place that pushes the release date back a bit. That makes sense, given the series is ending and there might be some rewrites to wrap things up nicely, but it also hopefully means that "Discovery" fans will get the kind of send-off they want and deserve.

"Star Trek: Discovery" has been a somewhat contentious "Trek" offering, with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, but the series did introduce us to many of the characters that have since gone on to shine in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and it had Michelle Yeoh, so it can't be all bad. The series also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, plus David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and Callum Keith Rennie. As Paramount looks to expand on the "Star Trek" brand and move forward with the other entries in the franchise like "Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Star Trek: Prodigy," ending "Discovery" feels right. After all, the other "Star Trek" series with a similar format, "Star Trek: Picard," is also ending with its current season, now airing new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.

While it's still uncertain how Paramount will fill in the space left by "Discovery" and "Picard," we'll have plenty of time to guess before "Discovery" returns for one last tour of duty in 2024.