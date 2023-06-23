Paramount+ Removing Star Trek: Prodigy And Grease Prequel As Hollywood's Worst Trend Continues

Paramount is now joining the likes of Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney by removing shows from its flagship streaming service. Paramount+, much like Max and Disney+, is set to lose four shows in the form of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," "Star Trek: Prodigy," "Queen of the Universe," and "The Game." The company will take a tax write-off for the shows instead. Whether or not the shows will find a new home remains up in the air but, for now, their time is over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a planned second season for "Rise of the Pink Ladies" has been scrapped, as has "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2. All four shows will begin to be removed from Paramount+ next week. There is no word on how much of a tax write-off the shows will provide, but that information is expected in the company's upcoming earnings call. A spokesperson for Paramount+ had the following to say about it:

"As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers. This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime's robust slate of premium originals."

It was confirmed earlier this year that Paramount+ and Showtime were set to merge, bringing Paramount's streaming offerings under the same umbrella. This will, presumably, give them a better edge in the streaming wars, which are getting nastier by the day. In a similar development, Disney+ removed quite a few movies and TV shows recently, leaving their futures uncertain. Former Max shows, meanwhile, have found homes on free ad-supported streamers like Roku and Tubi.