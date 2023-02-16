Paramount+ To Raise Subscription Prices After Combining With Showtime - Here's What We Know

A bit of bad news for Paramount+ subscribers, and perhaps a bit of mixed news for Showtime subscribers. Paramount Global has announced that the price of its flagship streaming service will increase later this year, though the increase is relatively minimal and it all has to do with the fact that Paramount+ is being combined with Showtime in the third quarter of this year. So, once it becomes Paramount+ with Showtime, subscribers will be paying a bit more for the privilege of watching shows like "Billions" and "1923" under the same roof.

The news was revealed during Paramount's recent quarterly earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. So, what's the streaming home of "Top Gun: Maverick" and all of Taylor Sheridan's many shows going to cost in the future? The ad-free version of Paramount+ with Showtime will go for $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime, representing a $2 increase from the current $9.99 price. Meanwhile, the "essential" plan with ads will go from $4.99 a month to $5.99. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish had this to say about it:

"We all know streaming represents incredible value for consumers and the Paramount+ offering is far from the industry price leader. We are on the value end of the pricing spectrum. And so in 2023, we will raise prices both for Paramount+ Premium and Essential, both in the U.S., and select international markets."

The idea is that the combined forces of Paramount+ and Showtime will give the company a more meaningful way to compete in the streaming wars alongside giants like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video. The industry-wide focus is now on making streaming profitable sooner rather than later. Disney, to that end, recently increased the price of Disney+ and plans to lay off 7,000 employees.