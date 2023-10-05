Star Trek: Lower Decks Could Be On The Chopping Block, Creator Warns

There was a time, not too long ago, when there were six "Star Trek" shows running simultaneously. When Paramount launched CBS All Access (now Paramount+) in 2017, the company put all its eggs into one basket, sextupling down one of their most lucrative entertainment franchises. First, there was "Star Trek: Discovery," a prequel to the original 1966 series. To keep viewers subscribed in between seasons, the studio launched "Short Treks" in 2018. In 2020, fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" were granted the follow-up show "Star Trek: Picard." That year also saw the debut of the self-effacing animated comedy series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." 2021 brought the kid-friendly, Nickelodeon animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy," and the "Discovery" spinoff "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" started up in 2023.

In recent months, however, "Star Trek" has contracted considerably. "Short Treks" has changed into "Very Short Treks," "Picard" came to an end, and "Prodigy" was notoriously canceled. "Discovery" will also come to an end after its next season. There is a planned series, "Starfleet Academy," still in the hopper, but that won't begin production until 2024. We outsiders can only speculate, but it seems that Paramount is desperate to save money and seeks to streamline "Trek" into a trimmer, less overstocked franchise. They are effectively ending the salad days. As of this writing, only two "Trek" shows, "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," still seem to have a future.

And "Lower Decks" creator Mike McMahan says not to count on that future. Although "Lower Decks" seems to be one of the franchise's bigger hits at the moment, the showrunner feels that it too may unexpectedly face execution. In a candid interview with CinemaBlend, McMahan expressed some of his worries.