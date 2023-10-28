Here's Where You Can Stream Every Season Of Bones

For viewers who prefer to stop the game of streaming musical chairs most shows go through by buying physical copies of their favorites, "Bones" is available on both Blu-Ray and DVD. The complete DVD box set of the series is actually shockingly affordable at the moment, on sale for $49.99 from merchants like Wal-Mart and Amazon. That's less than the price of 3 months of ad-free Hulu, so if you plan to rewatch slowly or just want to make sure you have access to the show (and bonus features) forever, it's a steal.

Finally, if you'd prefer to buy a digital copy of the show, you can do that too. Apple TV, Google Play TV, Vudu, Amazon, and more have all 12 seasons of the show available for digital purchase. It's worth noting that these digital purchases are objectively a way worse deal than the DVD box set, as the digital seasons go for about $19.99 a pop. That means without a bundle deal, all 12 would cost over $200, but the digital purchase option is still useful for anyone who might want to rewatch a few select episodes again and again.

However you watch, you can also rest easy knowing that any version of the show you pay for will go towards its hard-working cast and crew, including the folks who sued Fox — and won – after network execs reportedly lowballed them when it came to the money the show was making. The show's stars now get the proper residuals they're owed from Fox and Hulu (which, as recent strikes have attested to, are a big deal), and we still get to watch Emily Deschanel's quirky forensic anthropologist geek out about bones anytime we want. That's a win-win in my book.