Here's Where You Can Stream Every Season Of Bones
Great news, network procedural fans: rumors of "Bones'" removal from Hulu have apparently been greatly exaggerated. Back in August, Decider reported that fans of the series noticed an expiration notice on the long-running forensic investigation series, indicating it would soon be leaving the streamer for destinations unknown. We're not sure what changed in the weeks since, but as of mid-October, the show is still available to stream on Hulu. Plus, if you don't subscribe to the streamer or don't live in the U.S., there are still plenty more ways to get your hands on the twelve-season show about hot, smart people looking at skeletons (and David Boreanaz's Booth doing whatever he does).
In addition to Hulu, you can also find "Bones" on Amazon Prime's free FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) streamer Freevee, which is rising in popularity this year as the home of breakout reality-comedy hybrid show "Jury Duty." Weirdly, there are also snippets of "Bones" season 4 available currently on the BBC America website and Spectrum On Demand — but just season 4. If you haven't cut the cable cord yet and have access to either platform, you can watch Booth freak out about a run-in with a clown or watch the team figure out who cooked a guy in an airplane microwave for free. If you're hoping to see the whole show from beginning to end, stick with Hulu, Freevee, or one of the below home video and purchase options.
Streaming aside, the show's DVD box set is a steal
For viewers who prefer to stop the game of streaming musical chairs most shows go through by buying physical copies of their favorites, "Bones" is available on both Blu-Ray and DVD. The complete DVD box set of the series is actually shockingly affordable at the moment, on sale for $49.99 from merchants like Wal-Mart and Amazon. That's less than the price of 3 months of ad-free Hulu, so if you plan to rewatch slowly or just want to make sure you have access to the show (and bonus features) forever, it's a steal.
Finally, if you'd prefer to buy a digital copy of the show, you can do that too. Apple TV, Google Play TV, Vudu, Amazon, and more have all 12 seasons of the show available for digital purchase. It's worth noting that these digital purchases are objectively a way worse deal than the DVD box set, as the digital seasons go for about $19.99 a pop. That means without a bundle deal, all 12 would cost over $200, but the digital purchase option is still useful for anyone who might want to rewatch a few select episodes again and again.
However you watch, you can also rest easy knowing that any version of the show you pay for will go towards its hard-working cast and crew, including the folks who sued Fox — and won – after network execs reportedly lowballed them when it came to the money the show was making. The show's stars now get the proper residuals they're owed from Fox and Hulu (which, as recent strikes have attested to, are a big deal), and we still get to watch Emily Deschanel's quirky forensic anthropologist geek out about bones anytime we want. That's a win-win in my book.