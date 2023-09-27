Everything Movie Fans Need To Know About The New WGA Deal

Our long, national nightmare is finally over! Or, at least, one of them is. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) remains on the picket lines as their leadership fights for a fair deal of their own but, as of 12:01 AM PT this morning, the inevitable was made official and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) authorized the end of the union's second-longest labor strike in Hollywood history. But rather than just another simple renewal of a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade alliance representing some of the biggest studios and streamers in the business, this hard-fought negotiation meant far more than just business as usual — it's not an exaggeration to say this symbolized an incredibly significant turning point for the future of the entire profession.

Much was at stake these past five months, and the facts readily back up the early consensus among writers that the WGA negotiating team pulled off an unprecedented labor victory along several (if not all) major fronts. Those who've been following along with /Film and especially on social media know just how important it was for the WGA to continue holding the line in the face of numerous obstacles. From sorely needed pay increases to minimum staffing requirements to combat the scourge of "mini-rooms" to the existential threat posed by the rise of artificial intelligence, the union simply couldn't afford to give an inch on any of their biggest demands.

Now that the smoke is clearing and the WGA has provided a summary of all the terms in the final agreement (which must pass one final hurdle to become officially official: a ratification vote by all WGA members in the days ahead), let's break down the highlights of the new contract.