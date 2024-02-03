Dead Bodies Weren't The Grossest Part Of Bones For Emily Deschanel

In the "Bones" episode "Spaceman in a Crater" (May 2, 2007), Bones (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) find the splattered remains of a human being out in the middle of a field. It seems that they had fallen from a great height, likely pushed from a plane (the victim had no parachute). Like with many episodes of "Bones," the camera lingers on the gory remains for a long while, allowing audiences to squirm a little bit before Bones and Booth can begin investigating the case in earnest. They find that the victim's bones were porous and brittle, indicating that he was either 130 years old, or that he had spent a great deal of time in zero gravity. "Bones," however, is not "The X-Files," so there is no actual alien malfeasance afoot.

There is a scene halfway through "Spaceman in a Crater" wherein Bones, examining a bone, pokes a hole through its surface and reveals a green, coral substance inside. This would reveal that the victim was an astronaut who was using implanted coral to repair his chronically porous skeleton.

Star Deschanel was exposed to gross, rotting rubbery bodies on a daily basis while filming "Bones," and she got to know gore effects pretty well during the show's 12 seasons. Despite how gross the bodies might have looked to audiences, Deschanel said that she was never grossed out or nauseated by the more overt effects. Talking to "Today," however, Deschanel revealed that she still does get a weak stomach sometimes, as when she had to pull the green coral fragment out of the prop bone in "Spaceman." For some reason, that creeped her out.