David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel Won A Battle Against Fox That Changed Bones Forever

Networks tend to be frustratingly unimaginative in their never-ending quest to find the next big thing on television. When "Lost" became a cultural phenomenon in the mid-aughts, it didn't inspire a wave of equally ambitious, thematically dense, and risk-taking TV shows. Instead, it led to a whole lot of copycat puzzle box series being green-lit, most of which only seemed to have a surface-level understanding of what made that show tick and failed to catch on. ("Happy Town," we barely knew ye.)

So, as might be expected, when "The X-Files" ended its original run on Fox in 2002, the network went searching for a similar series to replace it. Three years later, it found one in Hart Hanson's "Bones," an investigative crime dramedy that was also about two co-workers in the shape of an emotionally closed-off woman and a man who wears his heart on his sleeve. The show's pilot even nodded to this by having David Boreanaz's FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth name-drop "X-Files" duo Mulder and Scully during one of his early encounters with his newfound partner and future love interest, forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel).

The lack of supernatural elements and extraterrestrials aside, "Bones" would subsequently carve out an idiosyncratic personality that was all its own and quite different from that of Chris Carter's paranormal procedural. But as much as Hanson and the many, many other people who worked on the show over its 12-season run deserve credit for that, Boreanaz and Deschanel should also be commended for going above and beyond when it came to ensuring "Bones" was more than just an "X-Files" knockoff with 100 percent less Cher-loving, dancing monsters.