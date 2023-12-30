The One Bones Callback David Boreanaz Insisted On Including In The Series Finale

"Bones" came along at just the right time to fill the hole left by "The X-Files." Chris Carter's semi-cult hit sci-fi horror investigation series wrapped up its original run on Fox in 2002, with nine seasons, a movie, and just over 200 episodes under its belt. Three years later, Hart Hanson would debut his own procedural on the network, with Emily Deschanel starring as the fact-minded forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan opposite David Boreanaz as the more emotional FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth. It didn't take a stretch to draw a line between the duo and "X-Files" FBI agents Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), from their near-identical personalities and dynamic to their evolution from platonic buddy team to romantic duo.

Since there was no point in delaying the inevitable, Hanson acknowledged the elephant in the room right off the bat. At one point in his and Katy Reichs' script for the "Bones" pilot, Booth states matter of factly, "We're Scully and Mulder," to which Brennan replies, "I don't know what that means." As luck would have it, it was Bones' response that would catch on, becoming the not-so-pop-culture-savvy hero's catchphrase and paving the way for her and Booth to step out of Scully and Mulder's shadow to carve out their own space in the history of TV couples. By the time "X-Files" returned to the big screen in 2008, "Bones and Booth" was already a "ship" that could rival just about any other.

A mammoth 12 seasons and 245 episodes after the pilot, it was time to wrap things up. But if you expected the "Bones" cast and crew to finish their victory lap without taking another playful jab at the show's most famous predecessor, well, you had another thing coming.