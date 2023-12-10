Bones Had A Secret Weapon In The Network That Helped Keep The Show Afloat

Every streaming service these days wants their new show to be the hare that immediately sprints its way up the charts, as opposed to the tortoise that garners a more niche but faithful following via word of mouth. What they seem to forget, however, is that much like it's the tortoise who eventually wins the race in Aesop's famous fable, historically there have only ever been a small handful of runaway successes on television at any given time. To survive in the long term, you need sturdy, dependable shows to weather the storm while you wait for the next "Stranger Things" to come along.

Hanson takes pride in "Bones" being just that. In his words:

"It is everything. Very early on, when we were the little engine that could, that was the image we had: we were marathoners. Every year there is a show that is the bright and shiny apple. Every year, there was a show that was going to replace 'Bones,' through now five network heads. We were the tortoise every year. That worked; our reward came late. No one particularly loved us early on. We had our fans, but we were never a network priority."

Having Beckman on their side didn't always make things that much easier for the "Bones" cast and crew, either. "There were even network heads who didn't want to talk about us [...] they didn't love 'Bones,'" Hanson admitted. "Our vindication is just surviving this long. It's a lot like life; if you live long enough, they just start to like you." The fact that we're still talking about "Bones" today just goes to show: the tortoise always wins in real life, just like in the story.

