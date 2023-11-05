Patrick J. Adams' Suits Exit Created A Depressing Void For His Co-Star

2023 will forever be the year of "Suits," despite the fact the show ended back in 2019. Why's that? Because Netflix has reinvigorated the interest in the show. In fact, the streamer has made the legal drama nothing short of a sensation, prompting series creator Aaron Korsh to offer his theory on the series' newfound success. There's even a new show set in the "Suits" universe in development, which follows months of speculation that the series would return in the wake of its resurgent popularity.

But if the show proper did return, one big question many fans would have is whether Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross would be involved. Originally, "Suits" was based around the central conceit of attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) sneaking Ross and his preternatural legal talents into his law firm despite the fact that he never went to law school. But by the seventh season, Adams decided to depart the show along with his on-screen partner Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Markle was obviously busy planning her royal wedding, but Adams also had an admirable reason for leaving "Suits," telling The Hollywood Reporter:

"After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife ['Pretty Little Liars' star Troian Bellisario] and there was that pressure."

Fair enough. Unfortunately, his departure wasn't all that easy on his co-star, Macht, who struggled to adjust.