The Admirable Reason Behind Patrick J. Adams' Suits Exit

Sometimes, the show simply must go on — even without its own lead actor. After performing well enough to justify nine total seasons on the USA Network, "Suits" has recently enjoyed an outright explosion in popularity since making the leap to Netflix. But while fans who had been along for the ride all along likely knew the writing was on the wall for both Patrick J. Adams (who played the smooth-talking attorney Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle (who portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane), binge-watching newcomers may have been surprised to dive into season 7 and discover that they were in for a world of change. But, in many ways, it was perfect timing for these characters to take their leave and sail into the sunset in happily wedded bliss.

In reality, of course, Markle had an actual royal wedding to plan for that ate up most of her time and necessitated her exit from the long-running series back in 2018. As for Adams, his personal circumstances may not have made for the same level of tabloid fodder as his famous co-star, but his reasons for stepping away were no less noble. In an interview conducted with The Hollywood Reporter before the conclusion of the seventh season of "Suits," he explained what went into the decision to leave the show that put him on the map for good:

"After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife ["Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario] and there was that pressure."

Can't argue with that! Television productions are notorious for their demands on the schedules of both cast and crew. "Suits" stands out as an obvious example of an immensely popular show amounting to over 100 total episodes throughout almost a decade of success. That takes a toll.