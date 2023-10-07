Suits' Creator Has A Theory About The Show's Newfound Success On Netflix
"Suits" started streaming on Netflix in June just when summer was kicking off this year. Since then, it has become one of the most watched shows of the modern era, amassing over 3 billion "watch minutes" per week over most of the summer. The dramedy series about the inner workings of a top law firm was a steady fan favorite hit for USA Network over nine seasons, garnering good reviews and consistent ratings. "Suits" ended its memorable run in 2019 and, since then, it hasn't necessarily occupied a ton of real estate in the minds of mainstream audiences. Until now.
Everyone, and I mean everyone, is rediscovering "Suits" all over again and there are also plenty of newly minted fans out there that are finding out just how watchable this show can be for the very first time. Clocking in at a whopping 134 episodes, it's also pretty much guaranteed that "Suits" is going to continue its record breaking streaming momentum well into the holiday season. Usually, when October comes around and the "Tudum!" sound fires up the Netflix app, that means it's time to watch "Stranger Things," which incidentally still holds the viewership record with 35.5 billion minutes in eight weeks for season 4. That record is likely to be broken by "Suits" if people keep watching the show in droves, according to Forbes.
These phenomenons have happened before during the streaming era, most notably with foreign smash hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." It just hasn't happened on this scale before. Hit-wise, a lot of times, the streamers out there don't even know what they have. So, what makes "Suits" so special? There are a number of factors at play, but show creator Aaron Korsh has a theory of his own that may help explain the show's unparalleled resurgence.
Why are so many people obsessed with Suits right now?
One of the reasons "Suits" has been absolutely dominating the Nielsen streaming charts for months may have had nothing to do with that crafty, all-knowing Netflix algorithm. At least, not at first. Korsh knew that something strange was in the air before "Suits" even made the jump from Amazon Prime over to the next streaming service. That was in part, thanks to TikTok, when a pivotal scene from the first season went viral showing Harvey (Gabriel Macht) interviewing Mike (Patrick J. Adams) for a job at his law firm despite the fact that A) he didn't have a law degree and B) happened to be caring a briefcase filled with weed.
Korsh gave his take on why the show is enjoying so much renewed interest, recently telling The Hollywood Reporter:
"I think with the characters in 'Suits,' people either see themselves in someone and/or see who they wish they were, and it also has an inherent optimism to it, even though sad things do happen. It's funny, I took a lot of heat over the years whenever something bad would happen to someone on the show, people really get upset about it."
That sense of optimism combined with the interest generated from TikTok and the baked-in curiosity surrounding a pre-royal Meghan Markle created something of a perfect storm. "Suits" also happens to have great timing, perhaps, given the current climate we're in. "But in this period of time in the world, I think the characters and the underlying base optimism are why people are connecting to the show," Korsh added. "And then maybe some of it is tonal because it has drama but also it has humor."
Characters welcome
There have been some rumblings lately that, given the second life that "Suits" is currently enjoying, studios and networks may be looking to develop more of the so-called "blue sky shows" that USA Network became known for that featured more optimistic, whimsical programs like "Burn Notice," "Psych," and "White Collar." Seeing "Suits" gaining so much attention and acclaim again is sure to turn a few heads. Is this just a random binge trend that people will eventually move away from, or is it a sign that TV needs to embrace compelling, eccentric characters like Luis Litt and Harvey Specter again?
There may also be another reason that "Suits" is hitting such a sweet spot right now. The show itself is still relatively timely considering it only ended its run in 2019. "Friends," on the other hand, ended its tenth and final season almost 20 years ago. That goes for past streaming giants "Seinfeld" and "The Office," as well. It's been 25 years since Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer were sent to jail in the series finale and 10 years since Michael Scott cried at Dwight and Angela's wedding.
Fundamentally, it's the DNA of "Suits" and the take no prisoners mindset of its characters that make it so addictive. Harvey hits the New York City streets with an infectious, carpe diem attitude that inspires Mike to overcome incredible odds to achieve a life he never even imagined was possible. The audiences watching aren't as brilliant as Mike Ross, but maybe we want to be a little inspired, too. That, and the fact that everyone on this show always manages to get the last word in. They win every argument, and they do it with style.