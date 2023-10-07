Suits' Creator Has A Theory About The Show's Newfound Success On Netflix

"Suits" started streaming on Netflix in June just when summer was kicking off this year. Since then, it has become one of the most watched shows of the modern era, amassing over 3 billion "watch minutes" per week over most of the summer. The dramedy series about the inner workings of a top law firm was a steady fan favorite hit for USA Network over nine seasons, garnering good reviews and consistent ratings. "Suits" ended its memorable run in 2019 and, since then, it hasn't necessarily occupied a ton of real estate in the minds of mainstream audiences. Until now.

Everyone, and I mean everyone, is rediscovering "Suits" all over again and there are also plenty of newly minted fans out there that are finding out just how watchable this show can be for the very first time. Clocking in at a whopping 134 episodes, it's also pretty much guaranteed that "Suits" is going to continue its record breaking streaming momentum well into the holiday season. Usually, when October comes around and the "Tudum!" sound fires up the Netflix app, that means it's time to watch "Stranger Things," which incidentally still holds the viewership record with 35.5 billion minutes in eight weeks for season 4. That record is likely to be broken by "Suits" if people keep watching the show in droves, according to Forbes.

These phenomenons have happened before during the streaming era, most notably with foreign smash hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." It just hasn't happened on this scale before. Hit-wise, a lot of times, the streamers out there don't even know what they have. So, what makes "Suits" so special? There are a number of factors at play, but show creator Aaron Korsh has a theory of his own that may help explain the show's unparalleled resurgence.