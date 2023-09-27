The First Season Of Suits Was Basically An Autobiography

USA Network wound up striking it rich with "Suits," a heightened drama about the inner workings of a high-profile law firm. The series ran for an impressive nine seasons and managed to always keep up the same, steady winning formula, combining whip-smart legalese, backroom intrigue, and a fair amount of backstabbing betrayal.

When the show was first conceived, there wasn't any intention to make a series that was perfectly constructed for the binge-watching streaming era. Every episode of "Suits" bleeds right into the next, which has allowed the series to captivate an entirely new audience over at Netflix. (If my wife and I hadn't already watched almost every episode, we'd be auto-playing it, too, along with the rest of the world.)

Creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh could never have guessed that "Suits" would wind up having such a long life when he first conceived of the show. In fact, Korsch originally had no intention of even becoming a writer. That's very much in line with the lead character Michael "Mike" Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who gets recruited by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to join his law firm despite the fact that Mike never actually attended law school.

Korsh wound up basing Mike on his own experiences, which helped develop Mike's story and his unlikely foray into the legal world. Both Korsh and the character of Mike Ross were on completely different paths, but they eventually found the career they were meant for. Using his own life as a blueprint, Korsch was able to craft one of the most compelling characters in episodic television from the last decade.