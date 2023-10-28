Everything We Know About The New Show Set In The Suits Universe
The meteoric rise of "Suits" this year has been one of the most fascinating stories in television. Even though the show went off the air in 2019, its release on Netflix resulted in a massive resurgence for the series, with the legal drama setting all sorts of streaming viewing records. That success has not gone unnoticed. As a result, a new series set within the "Suits" universe is officially in development. Though not a revival of the beloved show that has become an unexpected monster hit, it could provide more stories in this universe for years to come, if all goes well.
Deadline recently reported that a new "Suits" series is in the works from original creator Aaron Korsh. Very little information was revealed, but the initial report stated that deals were still being hammered out by NBCUniversal behind the scenes, so nothing is set in stone. The only thing that appears to be guaranteed is that Korsh is directly involved in crafting the new show, which does not currently have a title.
It also isn't clear, as of this writing, where the show will ultimately end up. "Suits" originally aired on USA Network before becoming a monster hit on Netflix. The series also currently streams on Peacock, which is the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. The report states that a platform has not been determined. So it could go to a network like USA, or it could go to a streamer, be it Peacock or Netflix. It depends on what makes the most sense financially. It would seem logical for NBCUniversal to keep it in-house on Peacock, but there is no telling how much Netflix might be willing to shell out for a project like this.
More like NCIS or CSI
"Suits" already had a spin-off in the form of "Pearson," which focused on Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson and took place in Chicago. The show lasted a single season and also aired on USA Network. It appears that Korsh and NBCUniversal have a different approach in mind for this new series.
The report states that the show would take place in the same universe as the original series but would focus on new characters in a new location. The original show took place in New York City and Los Angeles was named as a possible location for the new show. The idea was likened to shows like "NCIS" or "CSI." Both of those shows have numerous spin-offs that have entirely different casts of characters, but they all take place in the same universe with a similar premise. The "NCIS" franchise includes "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: Red," "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Hawaii," and "NCIS: Sydney." It's not hard to imagine something like "Suits: Los Angeles" as the start of a larger franchise.
Will any characters from Suits appear on the new show?
Even though it seems that the new untitled show will focus on new characters, that doesn't entirely close the door on appearances from Gabriel Macth's Specter, Patrick J. Abrams' Ross, or Torres as Pearson, for example. If the show does indeed take place in the same universe, any number of characters could make their way to Los Angeles — or whatever city the show ends up being set in — for an episode or two. "CSI" has had numerous crossover episodes throughout its run, so, again, there's no reason that couldn't also happen here. But with so little information to go on right now, we're mostly in speculation territory for the time being.
The new "Suits" series does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned. In the meantime, you can continue to watch the original "Suits" wherever it's currently streaming.