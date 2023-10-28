Everything We Know About The New Show Set In The Suits Universe

The meteoric rise of "Suits" this year has been one of the most fascinating stories in television. Even though the show went off the air in 2019, its release on Netflix resulted in a massive resurgence for the series, with the legal drama setting all sorts of streaming viewing records. That success has not gone unnoticed. As a result, a new series set within the "Suits" universe is officially in development. Though not a revival of the beloved show that has become an unexpected monster hit, it could provide more stories in this universe for years to come, if all goes well.

Deadline recently reported that a new "Suits" series is in the works from original creator Aaron Korsh. Very little information was revealed, but the initial report stated that deals were still being hammered out by NBCUniversal behind the scenes, so nothing is set in stone. The only thing that appears to be guaranteed is that Korsh is directly involved in crafting the new show, which does not currently have a title.

It also isn't clear, as of this writing, where the show will ultimately end up. "Suits" originally aired on USA Network before becoming a monster hit on Netflix. The series also currently streams on Peacock, which is the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. The report states that a platform has not been determined. So it could go to a network like USA, or it could go to a streamer, be it Peacock or Netflix. It depends on what makes the most sense financially. It would seem logical for NBCUniversal to keep it in-house on Peacock, but there is no telling how much Netflix might be willing to shell out for a project like this.