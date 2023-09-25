A Cut Suits Plot Almost Killed Off One Of The Show's Most Beloved Characters

"Suits" is one of the unlikeliest TV hits of 2023 — mostly, because it ended its original run back in 2019. Given new life on Netflix, it's a show that has captivated audiences like no other, in part due to its episodic storytelling, and hundreds of episodes. The cast of "Suits" included the likes of Meghan Markle, Wendell Pierce and Gina Torres, and was known for shocking twists and turns that helped sustain the story for over so many episodes.

While "Suits" wasn't the kind of show to start suddenly killing off characters, there were a few big name departures, — like Markle, who departed for royal reasons, and Gina Torres, who made her departure from the show after season 7 due to her busy schedule. Torres played Jessica Pearson, who started out as a diversity hire at Gordon Schmidt Van Dyke before eventually becoming the managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt. In her final episode on the show she decides to step down from the law to pursuit another career.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh revealed Pearson's fate was almost much, much darker.

"In my mind, Jessica was going to make this decision to go off into the sunset with Jeff Malone, and that father Larry Marsden (Colin Glazer), who was a little bit crazy and accosted Rachel and got broken on the stand, was going to bring a gun and go nuts and kill her. "

What is even more interesting is that Korsh says they were not even going to show the death scene — they'd just say it happened. "It was going to shatter everyone and we were going to do a two-year time jump afterwards."