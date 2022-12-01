Harry & Meghan Trailer: An Emotional Look Into Their Struggles, Their Love, And Their New Lives
Documentaries are part of the foundational understanding we gather and build about our world. They help us to better comprehend recent or historical events, and bring new clarity to topics we thought we knew inside and out. It seems as though this is the goal in mind for "Harry & Meghan," the new Netflix series that will see the former royals telling their own story of their marriage and the trials they subsequently dealt with through the royal family as a result.
The sneak peek, which debuted on Thursday, December 1, mostly shows us black-and-white photos of the couple seemingly falling and being in love. We see them through different strides in their relationship, but finally, color comes into the picture to represent the now in footage shot specifically for the series. "When the stakes are this high, does it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks in closing as the trailer concludes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fairly open about their relationship and the treatment they dealt with both in the media and at the palace throughout their few years as tenured royals. It seems as though this doc will cover both the history of their love story as well as their new lives in California since leaving their roles in England (which is arguably what people are most interested in since the pair have been mostly off the grid).
Watch the Harry & Meghan trailer
According to Netflix's Tudum, the series will cover "the span of [Harry and Meghan's] relationship, from the early days of the couple's courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family." Additionally, the show will include "interviews with family and friends who've never spoken publicly about the couple's relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large."
The website also debuted the first poster image for the series, which features a black-and-white photo of the couple walking down a set of stairs. In the image, Meghan is smiling up at Harry. It's a touching visual for the show and illustrates Harry's guiding hand in the process of separating from his family, an emotional aspect of this story considering the treatment of Harry and Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana.
"Harry & Meghan" is directed by Liz Garbus, the two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy Award winner responsible for the HBO docuseries "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" and Netflix's "Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You." Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall are executive producing. The series currently has no release date, but early 2023 — maybe in the spring? — seems like a safe bet for this one.