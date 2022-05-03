Netflix Axes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Animated Series Pearl

When it comes to the continued budget cuts over at Netflix, it looks like no one is safe, not even royalty. Originally ordered straight to series last summer, "Pearl," the animated series created by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been done away with by the streaming juggernaut.

"Pearl" was originally greenlit as part of the royal couple's overall deal with Netflix, which includes "Heart of Invictus," a docuseries following the competitors of the fifth Invictus Games held last month in The Hague. Their production company Archewell supposedly has additional projects in the works, but with Netflix canceling everything left and right, who knows what will actually come to fruition. This also marks yet another animated kids' series to be given the boot before making its debut on the platform, as Netflix continues to disintegrate its entire animation wing.

Also, can't imagine anyone can feel safe as they seem to just be on a killing spree. As soon as the ink is dry on one, they've moved on to the next. Intense environment to be in. — Chris Nee (She/Her)🏳️â€🌈 (@chrisdocnee) May 1, 2022

Netflix has now scrapped three different kids-focused animated series in the last few days, with "Pearl" joining the ranks of "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses." Sources said the reasoning was due to "creative differences," but considering Netflix is cleaning house with their own established projects, it's hard not to interpret that as filler. Chris Nee, groundbreaking children's animation programmer and producer of "Dino Daycare" took to Twitter to express her concerns. "[I] can't imagine anyone can feel safe as they seem to just be on a killing spree," she said. Nee also noted that as sad as she is that "Dino Daycare" was canceled, she at least feels like she's in good company with the royal duo.