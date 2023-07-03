When McLean Stevenson Left M*A*S*H, Audiences Were Truly Heartbroken

When the television show "M*A*S*H" was put in a position where it needed to write off one of its most beloved actors and characters, its writers made a remarkably bold decision. They would kill him off, a fairly unconventional twist for a sitcom with all-ages appeal. The resulting impact would become one of the show's most significant legacies and something that proved its "War Is Hell" bonafides. It was a controversial and risky move, but for a show set during the Korean War that was, for all intents and purposes, about the Vietnam War, it was a necessary one.

Still, Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) was essential to that special "M*A*S*H" feeling, that mix of dysfunction and sentimentality that led to the show lasting as long as it did. The show could have simply written him off between seasons like it did around the same time for "Trapper" John McIntyre (Wayne Rogers), and left a positive note on his departure (as well as the door open for potential reappearances, as sitcoms do).

Instead, he died offscreen, in shocking fashion after an effective episode-long tribute, the season 3 finale "Abyssinia, Henry." When informed that he has been given the opportunity to return home, he makes plans to do so. He gives the unit a bittersweet farewell, complete with a drunken party at local bar Rosie's. His final boarding on a helicopter away from the camp is incredibly sad, but with a warm feeling: he might be leaving the cast, but he will at least return home to his wife and kid.

And then, in the episode's final scene, with the show's surgeons in the middle of intense operating work, we learn Henry's plane was shot down over the Sea of Japan. "There were no survivors."