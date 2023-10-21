Suits' Showrunner Would Reboot The Show Under One Condition

By all accounts, the entire writing team had no regrets about how they brought "Suits" in for a landing in the final season. Korsh goes on to praise the USA Network for providing them with 26 total episodes in order to wrap up every remaining storyline. "That's a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did. And so, I'd be afraid [to do it again.]" That's certainly a fair reaction, especially when he points out the sad reality that few rebooted shows ever even come close to the magic of the original.

But is that really the final nail in the coffin for "Suits"? Well, he won't quite go that far. He allows himself one caveat, saying:

"So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it, if I could come up with something that excited me. But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn't be a continuation of 'Suits.'"

Fans may not realize this, but nobody feels the pressure of potentially tarnishing almost a decade of goodwill quite like writers do. Korsh is clearly no exception, though that doesn't mean he's completely out of ideas when it comes to "Suits." He admits that there's one intriguing side character he'd love to further explore: Robert Zane, played by "The Wire" veteran Wendell Pierce. "Now, I know I've mentioned the [Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel's dad], I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that."

I had an idea for a #Suits spin off that was a prequel exploring young Robert Zane, fresh out of law school in the early 90's. The network wasn't interested at the time. I would still do that. https://t.co/sq9PklOz09 — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

Although he previously revealed that USA wasn't terribly interested in the idea, "Suits" fans can still daydream about this one possible continuation someday.