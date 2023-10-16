Why Suits Didn't Include Meghan Markle In The Show's Finale

2023 has been the year of "Suits." Since it started streaming on Netflix back in June, "Suits" has found renewed success, with users sinking more than 3 billion watch-minutes into the series over the summer. Formerly on the USA Network, the legal drama's new-found popularity has at least in part been propelled by clips from the show going viral on TikTok.

Of course, you should never underestimate the Netflix effect either, whereby long-forgotten or overlooked films and shows suddenly gain popularity purely as a result of arriving on the platform. Just look at when the 2008 thriller "Street Kings" debuted on Netflix and suddenly everyone decided it was worth a watch 15 years after it was first released. But "Suits" is no flash in the pan, hit show of the week. Its resurgence has perhaps been the biggest, most surprising of all Netflix revivals. The show was canceled after its ninth season in 2019, only to dominate streaming charts four years later.

For show creator Aaron Korsh, that sudden resurgence was about more than just TikTok popularity and Netflix algorithms. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023, "the characters and the underlying base optimism are why people are connecting to the show." Oh, and also the fact that "Suits" featured a pre-royal Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle, who played the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane, is undoubtedly a big part of why modern audiences are streaming the show. Sadly, fans watching for that reason are destined to be disappointed — Markle left the show after its seventh season and never returned, not even for the series finale.