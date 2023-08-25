Netflix Is Breathing New Life Into A 2008 Keanu Reeves Crime Thriller

Hollywood history is full of interesting little mysteries. Like, how could the man responsible for directing the excellent "End of Watch" and writing the unimpeachable classic that is "Training Day" also be responsible for "Suicide Squad" and the embarrassment that was "Bright"? At least in the case of David Ayer's debut DC effort, we know studio meddling was largely to blame. But "Bright?" A hard boiled LA crime odyssey with orcs and fairies? Had anyone been asking for that combo?

Anyway, the point is that, if you only knew about these four movies, you might be under the impression Ayer has just two settings: he's either firing on all cylinders or misfiring entirely. But you'd be mistaken. Lurking between the zenith that was "Training Day" and the nadir that was "Bright," there's "Street Kings," a 2008 crime thriller which Ayer directed from a script by the master of LA noir fiction, James Ellroy. Sounds like a perfect pairing, no? Well, perfect isn't quite the descriptor, but neither is "an absolute mess," as RogerEbert.com called "Bright" (OK, no more "Bright" bashing).

This lesser known Keanu Reeves-led effort debuted to mostly dismissive reviews and a $12 million domestic opening, going on to make $66 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. Then, it was pretty much forgotten. But in the wake of Reeves' resurgence as a global megastar, we here at /Film have made the case for rewatching "Street Kings." And according to FlixPatrol, which aggregates data from Netflix's global services, that's exactly what most of the world is doing right now.