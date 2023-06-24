The Keanu Reeves Samurai Action Movie 47 Ronin Was A Massive Bomb – What Happened?

Keanu Reeves has starred in some of the biggest movies of all time, from "The Matrix" to "Toy Story 4," as well as the $1 billion "John Wick" franchise. The man has enduring star power, there's no denying that. When you survive decades in Hollywood, they're not all going to be winners. Reeves has his share of flops as well. But in 2013, he starred in one of the absolute biggest box office flops of all time in the form of "47 Ronin."

The film, which has actually been trending in Netflix's top ten as of late, focuses on a group of outcast samurai who must turn to a mixed-blood warrior (Reeves) to help them take revenge on an evil overlord. A fine premise for a blockbuster action film, right? Well, perhaps conceptually. However, in practice, the film may have cost Universal Pictures as much as $175 million in losses.

Be that as it may, the fact that the film has been trending on Netflix as of late suggests an audience for it has emerged in the years since its original release. Amazingly enough, a direct-to-streaming sequel, "Blade of the 47 Ronin," was released on Netflix in late 2022. So sure, the narrative may be changing, but what went so wrong during the film's initial run in theaters? Let's dig in.