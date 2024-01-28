How A Missed Movie Opportunity Led To Bones' The Truth In The Myth Episode

When you're a long-running network TV series with 20-plus hours of material to deliver every season, you're inevitably going to take some wild swings to meet your quota. "Bones" was as formulaic as any other television procedural, but it had a good deal more personality and would find ways to spice things up now and then. Sometimes that meant a break in format, like when it showed an entire episode from the perspective of a victim's skull. Other times, that meant inviting further "X-Files" comparisons by forcing its investigating heroes to uncover the truth behind what appears to be an extraordinary crime.

In season 6, episode 19, "The Truth in the Myth," the power couple of forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) are tasked with looking into the death of Lee Coleman (Leigh McCloskey), a myth-buster — not that kind — who hosted a TV show where he looked into and debunked myths like Bigfoot. Irony of ironies, how else should Lee have died but seemingly at the hands (er, claws) of the legendary chupacabra? Bones, ever the pragmatist, immediately calls BS, only for a closer examination to reveal reptile scales and mammal hair on Lee's corpse. Dun dun dun.

"The Truth in the Myth" treats its central mystery with the flippancy it deserves thanks to co-writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the writer-director duo who would later helm the modern comedy classic that is "Game Night" and the deliriously funny fantasy film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." In fact, it was the pair's love of real-world myths and mythical creatures that inspired their "Bones" episode after their plans for a related movie fell apart.