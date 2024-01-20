Bones' The Ghost In The Machine Perspective Flip Required All Hands On Deck

It may be funnier and more spiritual than "NCIS," but "Bones" is a police procedural at the end of the day — and procedural television implies a formula. With "Bones," that formula centered around a team of investigators led by forensic antropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), who solve murder cases by finding clues in human remains. That said, the show was willing to experiment within the confines of this procedure — when a show runs for 12 seasons, it has to. For the 200th episode, "The 200th in the 10th," "Bones" threw its characters into a 1950s-set homage to Alfred Hitchcock films.

The show broke the formula even earlier for its 150th episode (season 8, episode 9) — "The Ghost in the Machine." In this episode, the team finds the skeleton of teenage boy Colin Gibson (Cameron DeFaria), which has been decomposing for two years, and solves his murder. Wait, this sounds like a pretty typical "Bones" episode, doesn't it? The experimentation isn't narrative, but formal: the episode is seen entirely from the "perspective" of Colin's skull.

"The Ghost in the Machine" opens with the characters in the middle of discovering the body, and from there, it's set mostly at the Jeffersonian Institute itself, since that's where Colin's skull rests. "Bones" always splits the difference between the fieldwork and labwork of forensics, but this episode tilts much more towards the latter.

Series creator Hart Hanson (who personally scripted the episode) opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his self-imposed difficulties writing the episode.