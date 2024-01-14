What Separated Bones From NCIS & Other Procedurals, According To David Boreanaz

Though prestige television has dominated the critical discourse since "The Sopranos" premiered on HBO in 1999, the majority of American viewers far prefer episodic network television. They love sitcoms, and they're always down for a juicy nighttime soap, but, judging from the Nielsen ratings over the past 20 years or so, what they really want are procedurals. Whether they're set in police stations, courtrooms, hospitals, or military bases, the average television consumer just wants to unwind from a long day of work and watch law enforcement officials solve a crime in an hour's time (with commercials). The formula is familiar and the cast begins to feel like family.

You know what you're going to get, and you know you're not going to have to think too hard while you get it. And while I'd love for more people to try on something a tad more dense and challenging like "The Wire," "Mad Men" or "Mindhunter," you have to accept that a lot of folks simply have different priorities in life.

It's also important to realize these formula procedurals are not uniform in their goals. Some like to hook their audience with peculiar forensic details or strange motives, while others foreground the characters' quirks and quippy banter. According to David Boreanaz, the latter quality is what makes "Bones" special.